Tyler man charged for Flint shooting that left two people injured

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is behind bars on charges related to a shooting earlier this month in Flint that left two people injured.

Jerry Hart, 28, is charged on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Smith County Jail.

Deputy Larry Christian said in a statement that an arrest warrant for Hart was signed by 241st District Judge Jack Skeen.

The shooting was back on July 17 just after 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Fredrick Circle. One woman suffered a gunshot would to the arm.

Another man was shot multiple times and required surgery in Tyler. He was later released from the hospital. Neither of their names have been released.

Hart is being held on a $600,000 bond. He faces up to 40 years in prison for the two charges.