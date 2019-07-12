Tyler man arrested sleeping in stolen truck with meth in his pocket

BERRYVILLE, TX (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested in Henderson County on Thursday after being found sleeping in a stolen car with meth in his pocket.

Patrick Langston, 26, was arrested in the 2000 block of Pecan Street. The car he was sleeping in was reported stolen in Corpus Christi, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Langston claimed he had bought the car, but could not provide documents proving the sale.

During his arrest, officers patted him down and found two clear baggies with a substance that was believed to be meth.

He is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail and is charged with theft of property between $30,000 – $150,000 as well as possession of a controlled substance.

A bond has not been set for his release.