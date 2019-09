TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child, according to online judicial records.

Robert Robinson, 63, was booked late Monday night at 11:30 p.m. after an arrest warrant was signed by 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy.

Robinson is being held on a $500,000 bond and is sitting in the Smith County Jail.

He has no previous criminal convictions in Smith County.