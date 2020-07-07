Tyler man arrested for suspected gang-related murder that left two men dead

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is behind bars on a murder charge for a Smith County shooting that left two Hispanic men dead last week.

Ramiro Ortiz, 34, was booked Friday, July 3 for the deaths of Justino Rosales-Betancourt, 32, and Jose Betancourt, 35. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

The sooting occurred in the 5300 block of HWY 110 north back on June 29. At the beginning of the investigation, Sheriff Larry Smith said that it was suspected the men “had a relationship and… it’s believed to be gang-related.”

A third man, 20-year-old Saul Morado, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by a private car.

A motive for the shooting has still not been made clear by investigators. Officials from several agencies are involved in the investigation, including Homeland Security.