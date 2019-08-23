Tyler man arrested for stolen cars, black tar heroin, crystal meth

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested on Friday, August 16 following a lengthy narcotics investigation by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, according to Deputy Larry Christian.

Kevin Ramon Erwin was taken into custody when deputies served an arrest warrant on his residence at CR 469 in Tyler following a nearly six-month investigation. When they arrived, Ewrin ran but was quickly detained.

In the front yard was a 2006 Ford F-250, a 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle, and a power generator, all of which were reported stolen. They also found black tar heroin, crystal meth, and nearly $5,000 in cash inside his home.

Erwin was arrested for two outstanding warrants for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Smith County Jail where he was booked in for the listed charges.

He is currently being held on a $15,000 bond, but officials say that more charges will follow.