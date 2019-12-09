Tyler man arrested for stealing Salvation Army Kettle from Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police arrested a man for stealing a Salvation Army Kettle from in front of a local Walmart last week.

Jimmie Earl Gamble, 60, has been named as one of the two suspects involved, according to Officer Don Martin with Tyler police.

A Walmart customer witnessed the theft and followed Gamble, who was driving the getaway vehicle. The second suspect got out of their car and threw an object at the witnesse’s windshield. They then fled the scene.

The theft occurred at the Walmart on the East Loop on December 3 around 7 p.m.

Investigators located the Kettle from the rear of Gamble’s pick-up truck during the investigation. He has been charged with Class B theft and his bond is set at $30,000.

He has a lengthy criminal history including charges of theft, burglary, and illegal gambling.

Investigators continue to seek the identity of the 2nd suspect involved in these two criminal cases. Anyone with information about this suspect are urged to contact the Detective Tekell, at 903-531-1046, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case.

