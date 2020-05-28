Tyler man arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is behind bars Thursday morning on child sexual assault charges.

According to judicial records, 25-year-old Elias Avellaneda was booked just before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday and his bond was set at $150,000. Avellaneda has a lengthy criminal record over the past several years.

Back in 2015, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and was sentenced to 30 days in jails along with a $265 fine. Two years later, he was also sentenced for low-level marijuana possesison and spent 5 months in jail along with his driver license being suspended for 180 days.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to felony drug possession of a controlled substance as well as driving while intoxicated. For those offenses, he spent 6 months in jail and would have been released this spring.

If convicted, Avellaneda is looking at a maximum of 20 years in prison.

This is the second arrest of an East Texas man on child sexual assault charges in as many days. On Wednesday, a Longview man was arrested in Smith County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

21-year-old Dawson Neil Crosby was taken into custody and then released after posting a $50,000 surety bond.

Records show that Crosby was arrested four years ago when he was 17 on a charge of assaults toward a family member. He pled down to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to 90 days probation along with a $1 fine and nearly $250 in court costs.

If convicted on the child sexual assault charge, Crosby faces up to life in prison.