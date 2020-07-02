Tyler man arrested for running over Smith Co. deputy, outstanding warrant

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials have arrested a Tyler man who ran over a deputy after a parole violation.

On Thursday just before 12:00 p.m., Smith County Deputies were called to an assault at the Smith County Adult Probation Office.

Upon arrival, they found a responding deputy had been run over by a probationer who had left in his truck.

The deputy was treated at the scene then transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances ER for treatment.

Further investigation revealed that Anthony Avelar, 20, of Tyler was at the location visiting with his probation officer. When Avelar was notified that he would be taken into custody for an outstanding warrant, he ran off toward the front exit.

While running, a Smith County deputy ran after him and was able to reach Avelar before he drove off. However, as the deputy tried to remove him from his truck, Avelar sped away, knocking the deputy backward and running over his right leg.

Later, deputies, investigators, and the Tyler PD responded to the 7000 block of Indian Trace in Tyler to locate Avelar. Upon arrival, Avelar was seen pulling into his driveway but before officials could reach him, he had driven into the driveway and shut the overhead door.

Law enforcement was informed that Avelar was hiding in the attic where he was removed and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Smith County Jail for the on-sight charge of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

No bond has been set.

The injured deputy sustained bruising and abrasions on his leg and has since been released from the hospital.