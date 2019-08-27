Tyler man arrested for meth, heroin after running from deputies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is waking up behind bars Tuesday morning on two drug possession charges and running from a sheriff’s deputy in Henderson County.

According to Sheriff Botie Hiillhouse, Christopher Hamrick, 25, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for a traffic stop. Deputies say he provided no ID and gave them a false name.

The deputy then found heroin, meth, and a pipe used to smoke narcotics, which cause Hamrick to take off running.

He was quickly detained, and booked into the Henderson County jail, awaiting arraignment. His bond has not been set.