Tyler man arrested by U.S. Marshals on multiple child porn charges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is behind bars after being detained by the U.S. Marshals for multiple counts of child pornography possession.

Wesley Brogan, 46, was booked into the Smith County Jail just before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to online judicial records.

He is charged possession of child porn along with the intent to promote. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond, but it could grow higher.

If convicted, Brogan is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison under Texas law.

