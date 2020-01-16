Tyler man admits to molesting young child over six-year period

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man confessed to police that he molested a boy over the course of six years and that it “felt normal” to him, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

Omar Huerta, 28, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The warrant states that the victim told police that Huerta sexually abused him from 2009-2015. The boy, now 16, said it began when he was 6 years old and ended when he was 12. Huerta was 18 years old when it started.

The boy’s mother told investigators that she was unaware of the abuse until recently and that he had been “depressed and ashamed.”

Documents state Huerta touched the tips of their genitals together and that he performed oral sex on him. Huerta told authorities that he felt they were in a “boyfriend relationship”.

Huerta also confessed that the abuse happened at his mother’s house because she and the victim’s mother were best friends.

Huerta is charged with a first-degree felony and faces between 5-99 years in prison.