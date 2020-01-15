Tyler man accused of threatening to shoot up Tyler Walmart makes 1st court appearance

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler man accused of threatening to shoot up a Tyler Walmart just days after the El Paso massacre made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The hearing for Trumaine Washington, 31, lasted just over one minute with prosecutors and defense lawyers agreeing that the case would more than likely go to trial.

Washington’s court attorney Zachary Davis said that there would need to be one more pretrial hearing in about three weeks and then they could proceed to trial.

241st District Court Jack Skeen scheduled the hearing for Thursday, February 5 at 2:30 p.m. His trial is tentatively scheduled for the following week.

Washington was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because he allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot people. The incident occurred at the Tyler Walmart on the southside of Loop 323 back in September.

Tensions had been high at Texas Walmarts at the time with it still being less than a month after the El Paso Walmart Massacre in August.

The shooter is accused of killing 22 people and injuring 24 others. He is indicted on hate crime charges and faces the death penalty after he confessed to police that he targeted Mexicans.