Tyler man accused of shopping center murder has case delayed for DNA testing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man accused of a fatal shooting at Westwood Shopping Center back in 2018 made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon where District Attorney Jacob Putman asked for a delay in the case to allow for further DNA testing.

Kristian Perdomo, 26, is charged with the murder of 45-year-old Bradley Brockman after a shooting at the Westwood Shopping Center at Loop 323 and Chandler HWY.

When he was arrested, investigators believed that Perdomo would be able to be connected to four other unsolved shootings that had occurred over the previous two weeks. However, he has still only been charged with just Brockman’s murder.

Putman said he was waiting for one or two more additional DNA testing reports. Perdomo appeared in the 114th District Court with Judge Christi Kennedy presiding.

Judge Kennedy delayed the next pre-trial hearings until April 23 and 24. The new trial date was set for May 18.