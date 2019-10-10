Tyler man accused of manslaughter in motorcycle wreck went 78 MPH down Broadway, opioids in system

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter from a January wreck was found to be going 78 miles per hour down South Broadway, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

The warrant also stated that the driver, Tommy Allen, had Xanax, Hydrocodone, Cocaine, and Benzoylecgonine in his system at the time of the accident.

The Xanax and Hydrocodone were legally prescribed to Allen for various medical conditions, however, FDA guidelines say not to drive while these drugs are ingested.

Allen was driving a 2007 pickup truck and is accused of running over Michael Gonzalez, 26, who was on his 2012 motorcycle at the intersection of S. Broadway and Amherst Avenue back on January 9.

A passenger in Allen’s truck, Susan Allen, died three days later after the wreck.

According to the warrant, Tommy Allen was seen driving down Broadway at a “high rate of speed” by a witness about half a mile before the crash site. After the accident, he helped Allen out of his car and assisted him until EMS arrived.

Investigators later downloaded data from the truck’s computer and it indicated that Allen was driving 78 miles per hour for the five seconds before the collision.

Gonzalez was later declared dead at a local emergency room.

A warrant was approved for a sample of blood to be taken from Allen which showed the drugs and opioids in his system.

Before Susan Allen died, she told detectives that she warned Tommy that the motorcycle was in front of them. He responded to her that the light would change.

An autopsy later revealed that she died from complications to blunt force injuries that were made worse by cocaine use.

Tommy Allen will have his first court appearance on Friday, October 18 at 8:30 a.m. in the 241st District Court before Judge Skeen. His trial is currently scheduled for December 2.

If convicted, Allen faces a maximum of 40 years in prison. He is currently sitting in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.