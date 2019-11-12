Tyler man accused of drugging, raping John Tyler student in 2009 formally indicted

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man accused of drugging and raping a John Tyler student back in 2009 has been formally indicted by a Smith County grand jury, according to judicial records.

Robert Robinson, 63, is accused of sexually assaulting a then-John Tyler student and getting her pregnant. According to an arrest warrant, Robinson is now suing for custody of the child.

KETK News is referring to the victim as “Emily.”

Robinson is charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony in Texas. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. His first court appearance is set for December 16.

An investigation began back in late June 2019 after Child Protective Services received a tip about Emily and her daughter. The tip was given to the Tyler Police Department, who forwarded the case to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office when it was discovered the assault happened outside the city limits.

Emily was interviewed by investigators in July and said the assault was the first time she met Robinson. She was positive the incident occurred on March 29, 2009, when she was 15 years old.

She said that she walking in her Tyler neighborhood when he pulled up in a tan Corvette and asked her if she wanted to “hang out with him”. Robinson was 52 years old at the time.

The warrant says she agreed and he drove her to his house just north of the city limits where he gave her a beer.

Emily said in her conversation with a Sheriff’s detective she passed out after drinking it and believed she had been drugged. When she woke up, Robinson was on top of her.

A few weeks later, Emily was in juvenile detention where she found out she was pregnant. She later saw Robinson at John Tyler and figured he worked there, but did not know what his job was.