Tyler man accused of child sexual assault may have victimized dozens of underage girls

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The trial of Tyler man accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault will be delayed nearly two months after prosecutors asked for an extension to their investigation.

23-year-old Luis Ortiz is facing up to life in prison for allegedly posing as a teenager and then sending graphic messages to minors on social media.

During a five-minute hearing held on Zoom Monday morning, prosecutor Noah Coltman asked 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy for a 60-day continuance as deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have expanded their investigation.

Coltman said there he was “aware of 66 potential victims.”

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, Ortiz began direct messaging the victim on Instagram in December and made multiple sexual advances, including sending graphic videos of himself.

The warrant states Ortiz told the victim that he was 17 and remarked how he could go to jail because of their encounter.

The victim told police she met Ortiz around 2 a.m. on March 11 in his truck near her home. Phone messages were discovered two days later by the victim’s parents who went to the police.

According to the warrant, detectives found Ortiz has “a history of solicitation of young girls between the age of 12 and 14 for sexual intercourse utilizing Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.”

On April 8, investigators interviewed Ortiz at his home, where he confessed to the crimes and said he had met three girls in person. He also said that he “thought he got away from it by deleting his social media accounts.”

Police stated that he deleted the accounts during the 30-minute interval between them requesting the interview and detectives arriving at his doorstep.

Judge Kennedy granted the extension to September 24 for Ortiz to decide what plea he will enter. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1.35 million bond.

Ortiz is currently facing a litany of charges, including: two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of soliciting a minor online, one count of indecency with a child, one count of sexual performance by a child, and tampering with evidence.