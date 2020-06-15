Tyler man accused of attempting to sexually assault his teenage niece

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is behind bars after being accused of trying to sexually assault his own teenage niece back in 2019.

26-year-old Jesus Angel Gomez-Gonzalez is charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony in Texas.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, the 16-year-old victim made an outcry back in October 2019 to police while she was being interviewed as a child witness to an alleged assault between her parents. The interviewing detective screened her for physical and sexual abuse, which is standard procedure.

The victim stated in the warrant that she had been sexually abused by Gonzalez in her own home when she was 15.

During an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, she claimed that Gonzalez climbed into her bed and began to perform sexual acts on her. She tried to fight him off and he left to go to the bathroom.

The warrant then alleges that Gonzalez came back and pinned her on top of him and then tried to rape her. The victim kept trying to fight him off and eventually Gonzalez gave up and left. The warrant said that the victim’s mother was asleep in another part of the home and that any other residents were at church during the assault.

The victim then made an outcry to her mother on Easter Sunday 2019. The victim’s mother confronted Gonzalez on the phone and he denied it. Later in the day, more family members questioned Gonzalez about the alleged attack and he eventually did admit to the sexual assault.

He lived next door to the victim’s home, but it was still family property. The victim’s father told him to leave the property and never come back. He later told investigators that the family decided to “keep the matter within the family” and did not want to call police.

The warrant does not say whether the victim approved of not going to the police.

Gonzalez is sitting in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond. If he is able to post it before his first court hearing, he will have to meet special requireements that include staying away from the victim, not going anywhere where children could gather, and submit to drug tests.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.