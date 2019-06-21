Tyler ISD warns of scam involving fraudulent employees

1  of  2
Crime

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler ISD has sent out a warning to the community warning that a fraud scheme has been reported of individuals posing as TISD employees.

Dawmn Parnell, the executive director of communications for the district, wrote in a statement that fraudsters are calling and asking for donations to raise money for new John Tyler athletic uniforms.

Parnell said the district is ” not seeking donations for athletic uniforms and anyone receiving this call may report it to the City of Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. “

The number the schemers are using appears as 888-218-2462.

