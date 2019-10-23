Tyler doctor arrested for prescribing himself opioids for past 13 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler doctor has been arrested for illegally prescribing himself opioid pills for the past thirteen years, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

David Shafer, 59, was taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety and is the second Tyler doctor to be arrested for illegally supplying opioids.

A DPS investigation back in July uncovered that Shafer had been writing prescriptions for Hydrocodone in his wife’s name since 2006, but had been taking them himself.

The arrest warrant states that Shafer had been writing the prescriptions every 10-15 days for up to 120 pills per bottle. He paid in cash for the bottles and never used insurance.

Shafer also was obtaining a prescription of Hydrocodone from another doctor on a monthly basis for the last twenty years. Dr. James Stocks, 66, was the other doctor arrested back in September for prescribing the hydrocodone to Shafer.

James Stocks (Smith County Jail)

Stocks did not perform a physical examination to make his diagnosis or even run tests to be sure Shafer was taking the pills. The monthly prescriptions included up to 90 pills per bottle.

The warrant states that Stocks failed to do these because Shafer was “a physician and a friend.” He also never recommended any medication that would be less addictive.

Investigators uncovered that Shafer told Dr. Julie Philley, head of the pulmonary clinic, that he had entered into a narcotic rehab center in Shreveport. Her written statement was turned over to investigators.

Shafer has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule II by Fraud. He has since bonded out. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Stocks was charged with Diversion of a Controlled Substance for another person’s use. He faces up to two years behind bars and has also been released on bond.

The Texas Medical Board has restricted Stocks’ medical license and he is not allowed to practice medicine or be in possession of controlled substances, pending a hearing.