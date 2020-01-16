Two Texas high school students stabbed in a ‘targeted attack’

ABILENE, Texas (KETK) – Two students were stabbed in what police are calling a targeted attack Thursday morning at Abilene High School.

The suspect, who is also a student, attacked the victims in the cafeteria at 8 a.m. just before school began.

Police say the suspect had recently been suspended and likely targeted the victims due to a previous altercation he had with them.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Officers located and arrested the suspect around 8:36 a.m. after he fled the scene.

In a statement, Abilene ISD said that “this is the worst thing that can happen at a school like this.”

Classes are still operating under a normal schedule since the incident was deemed to be isolated. No lockdown order was issued by the school.

All three people involved are 16-years-old, meaning their identities are likely to remain concealed.

KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.