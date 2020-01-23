Two teens arrested in Smith Co. for suspected Dallas robbery, stealing car

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two teens have been arrested on multiple charges after stealing a car and evading arrest.

On Wednesday approximately 12:30 p.m. Smith County K-9 Deputies were working patrol on IH-20. An alert had been issued of a stolen Pontiac Sunfire traveling east on IH-20 near Jim Hogg Road with occupants that were considered armed and dangerous after being involved in an aggravated robbery in Dallas.

The deputy followed the stolen vehicle until additional law enforcement units arrived in which a traffic stop was initiated as the Texas Best Smokehouse off Hwy 271.

The driver was continually ordered out of the vehicle but refused to comply. The passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Both K-9 Deputies focused on the driver while additional units pursued the passenger.

The driver was eventually taken into custody and the passenger was eventually apprehended.

Upon searching the vehicle, a loaded handgun was found.

The driver was identified as Jamarion Garrett, 17, and the passenger was identified as a 16-year-old minor.

Garrett was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon and tampering with identification numbers. His bonds were set at $10,000.

The minor was taken into custody and transported to the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center where he is being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon, tampering with identification numbers, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.