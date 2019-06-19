Two teenagers, four others arrested in $9 million murder-for-hire scheme

Six people, including two teenagers, were indicted in Anchorage Tuesday in connection of a murder-for-hire plot that reaches from Alaska to Indiana.

Court documents allege that an Indiana man offered 18-year-old Denali Brehmer $9 million in exchange for recording the murder of 10-year-old Cynthia Hoffman.

Brehmer then allegedly hire four others to kidnap and kill Hoffman.

The man who started the plot is 21-year-old Darin Schilmiller. He is in FBI custody in Indiana and awaiting extradition to Alaska.

He is also accused of possession of child pornography.

All six defendants are charged with first and second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 99 years.