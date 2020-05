ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers were taken into custody on Tuesday on charges that they shot at vehicles driving past them on HWY 31 near Athens.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they used an air rifle to shoot at vehicles as they were driving down HWY 31 west of Athens.

In total, 12 vehicles were damaged by the two teens.

The juveniles were charged with deadly conduct. Their identities have not been released, per state law when dealing with juvenile offenders.