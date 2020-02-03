Two people dead, toddler injured after shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce freshmen dorm

COMMERCE, Texas (KETK) – At least two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce University on Monday, according to our affiliate NBC5.
Police received a call from a student at Pride Rock residence hall around 10:17 a.m. in which officers responded and found two adult females deceased at the scene.
Another victim, approximately two-years-old, was also found in the room and was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day and the university has put out a statement on social media.
The shelter in place has been lifted, but the dorm room and surrounding area are currently blocked off.
This is a breaking story and it will be updated with more information.