Two more suspects arrested in kidnapping of Van Zandt County teenager

ELIZABETHTOWN, Kentucky (KETK) – Two more people have been charged for the kidnapping of Willow Sermans, the Van Zandt County teenager taken last month.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were arrested in Elizabethtown, Kentucky where it appears they lived. Their names have not been released.

Investigators alleged in a Facebook post that the suspects allegedly assisted Austen Walker and Courtney Odom in the plot. They also wrote that there may have been a longer-term plan to hold Sermans. Sheriff Dale Corbett wrote this in a statement:

I believe I speak for myself and District Attorney Tonda Curry when I say, criminals cannot victimize the citizens of Van Zandt County and run away to another state thinking they can avoid prosecution. We will continue to seek justice no matter where you go. Not only will we ask other jurisdictions to assist us, but we will send our deputies to personally insure [sic}the investigation is conducted and the suspects are brought to justice in Van Zandt County. Sheriff Dale Corbett

Walker and Odom are currently being held on federal kidnapping charges and their first court appearance in Texas has not been scheduled.

Elizabethtown is a small town roughly 45 miles south of Louisville, located near Fort Knox.