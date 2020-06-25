Two men wanted on seperate accounts of sexual misconduct of a child

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two men who are wanted on outstanding felony warrants.

Deundra Demond Bryant Jr., 23, of Garrison, has a warrant out for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Bryant is believed to be on the run and could be in the Houston area. He grew up in Nacogdoches and has ties to the community. Officials say he has knowledge of his arrest warrant.

Demarious Quindell James, 31, of Logansport, L.A., has a warrant out for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

James is believed to be in Logansport but lived in Nacogdoches and has ties to the community.

Both cases are unrelated.

If you have information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936)560-7794 or the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936)560-4636.