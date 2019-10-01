Two men rob gas station patron at gunpoint near Longview airport, assault victim

1  of  2
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two men who are accused of robbing someone using a gas pump early Tuesday morning near the Longview airport.

The robbery was at Clayton’s Mini Mart on SH 322 early Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men wore masks, pulled a gun on the gas station patron, and demanded money. They then assaulted the victim after taking the money.

The suspects’ vehicle was a dark-colored sedan and left on FM 2011, traveling east. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 903-657-3581.

