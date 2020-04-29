Two men arrested for Nacogdoches County burglaries

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested following an investigation into burglaries from February through April in Nacogdoches County.

During the investigation, Nacogdoches investigators obtained evidence and statements that identified the two men responsible.

Corey Hamilton, 22, and Ashton Center, 18, were both arrested on Monday and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Investigators were able to recover tools, an ATV, lawn mower, weed eaters, generator, vehicle parts, and construction equipment.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges could be filed.

Criminal Charges Filed:

Corey Lynn Hamilton

Burglary of a Habitation

Burglary of a Building

Theft of Property between $2500.00-$2999.99

Theft of Property between $100.00-$749.99

Theft of Property between $750.00-$2499.99

Criminal Trespass

Ashton Brock Center