Two Lufkin men arrested for stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from Hudson Volunteer Fire Department

HUDSON, Texas (KETK) – Two men are behind bars after being arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.

Danny Hughes and Ty Glover, both from Lufkin, were charged in connection with the theft earlier this week.

Glover has a lengthy arrested record with multiple charges of burglary over the past five years. Hughes was also booked on a drug manufacturing charge.

The list of the equipment that was stolen included:

TNT Jaws of Life® to include spreader, cutter, power unit, and all hoses.

Two Husqvarna chain saws and a Husqvarna K-12 saw.

Four Scott 2216 SCBAs (breathing air packs) with 4 face masks and 8 spare bottles.

Dewalt 20v tool kit with multiple tools and attachments.

Honda 5kw generator with electric start.

Two flat head axes.

Gas cans.

Raincoats.

According to the department, the value of all the equipment was listed at $96,000.