Two Lufkin men arrested for stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from Hudson Volunteer Fire Department

HUDSON, Texas (KETK) – Two men are behind bars after being arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.

Danny Hughes and Ty Glover, both from Lufkin, were charged in connection with the theft earlier this week.

Glover has a lengthy arrested record with multiple charges of burglary over the past five years. Hughes was also booked on a drug manufacturing charge.

The list of the equipment that was stolen included:

  • TNT Jaws of Life® to include spreader, cutter, power unit, and all hoses.
  • Two Husqvarna chain saws and a Husqvarna K-12 saw.
  • Four Scott 2216 SCBAs (breathing air packs) with 4 face masks and 8 spare bottles.
  • Dewalt 20v tool kit with multiple tools and attachments.
  • Honda 5kw generator with electric start.
  • Two flat head axes.
  • Gas cans.
  • Raincoats.

According to the department, the value of all the equipment was listed at $96,000.

