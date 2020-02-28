Two Lufkin men arrested for stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from Hudson Volunteer Fire Department

HUDSON, Texas (KETK) – Two men are behind bars after being arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.
Danny Hughes and Ty Glover, both from Lufkin, were charged in connection with the theft earlier this week.
Glover has a lengthy arrested record with multiple charges of burglary over the past five years. Hughes was also booked on a drug manufacturing charge.
The list of the equipment that was stolen included:
- TNT Jaws of Life® to include spreader, cutter, power unit, and all hoses.
- Two Husqvarna chain saws and a Husqvarna K-12 saw.
- Four Scott 2216 SCBAs (breathing air packs) with 4 face masks and 8 spare bottles.
- Dewalt 20v tool kit with multiple tools and attachments.
- Honda 5kw generator with electric start.
- Two flat head axes.
- Gas cans.
- Raincoats.
According to the department, the value of all the equipment was listed at $96,000.