Two Longview teenagers arrested for aggravated robbery

Longview police arrested two 18-year-old girls in a robbery scheme late Thursday night, according to a statement from the department.

Nehalia Lynn Ingram and Jasmin Ashley Bisor are charged with first-degree Aggravated Robbery. They remain in jail on $100,000 bonds.

Officers responded to a report of an armed man in the 2300 block of McCann Road. After noticing inconsistencies in Ingram and Bisor’s stories they learned that they had coordinated with two different males to rob the man of his money and phone.

If convicted, they face a minimum of five years in prison.