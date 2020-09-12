Two hospitalized after being shot over nine times in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a shooting in Nacogdoches that left two hospitalized after being shot over nine times.

At around 1:00 am, deputies responded to a shot’s fire call at a conveniance store in Central Heights.

The deputies found two victims at the scene, one victim had been shot 9 times, while the other was shot one time in the chest.

The suspect had already fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Deputies learned of a possible suspect in the case that was later found at an apartment complex in Nacogdoches.

With the assistance of the Nacogdoches Police Department, the suspect was located and was taken into custody a short time later after the shooting.

Brian Keith Martin, 21, of Nacogdoches, was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified two possible motives for this shooting. More details will be released later this week.

This is an ongoing investigation.