Two East Texas teenagers arrested for robbery, shooting man in leg, police chase

Two Marshall teenagers were arrested for a robbery on Saturday where police say things quickly spiraled out of control.

Xzavier Johnson

Robert Leonard

Xzavier Jackson, 18, and Robert Leonard, 17, are accused of having a fight escalate into a shooting and a police chase.

According to a police report, Jackson and Leonard were in a car that swerved near an employee of a moving company at the 500 block of Henley Perry.

The employee then apparently approached the vehicle after it stopped and a fight broke out between them.

Jackson allegedly pulled a gun on the employee and then fired. The bullet hit the employee’s father in his left thigh after he came outside when he heard the altercation.

The report states that Jackson then demanded money from the employee and was given cash then fled the area.

The father was transported to the hospital for injuries.

Jackson refused to pull over for police cars who were responding to the shooting and led them down a chase on South Garrett St. He then stopped his vehicle at an intersection and fled on foot.

Officers saw that Jackson had a gun, which he threw into the woods. Police subdued him with a taser in a yard.

Jackson was charged with aggravated robbery, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Leonard was charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

There was a juvenile passenger in the car with Jackson, but he was released back to his parents after it was determined he did not participate in the crime.