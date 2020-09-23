Two East Texas men accused of beating nonverbal autistic teenager in head with shoe have case delayed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas men charged with allegedly beating a nonverbal autistic teenager in the head, as well as choking him, have had their cases delayed for one month.

In separate hearings on Wednesday, Bubacarr Ceesay, 25, and Auston Reed, 24, had their next hearings pushed to the end of October as their respective lawyers continue to read more relevant case law. Prosecutors offered no objections to the motions.

Cessay and Reed are former employees at a group home owned by a company called Community Access in Tyler. They were allegedly caught on a hidden camera abusing a 19-year-old man who lived there.

They were arrested back in February after the footage was caught by the father because he “wanted to see what [he] did every day.” According to the warrant, the abuse occurred at 12:35 a.m. on January 29.

Ceesay was allegedly seen hitting the victim in the head with a shoe. The victim has to be helped to the restroom during the night and Ceesay was seen hitting him with his shoe to wake him up.

The video shows Ceesay using the side of the sole first and then hits the victim several times in the head. When he woke up, Ceesay struck him two more times with the back of the shoe.

In another arrest warrant, Auston Reed, 23, was captured on video grabbing the alleged victim by the neck, and hit him in the side of the head with an open hand, causing the victim’s head to snap to the side.

The 19-year-old cannot speak, so he was unable to communicate what was happening to him, according to the warrant.

The company said that the victim has been diagnosed with the following diseases and disorders:

Autism

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Fragile X Syndrome

Impulse Control Disorder

ADHD

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Moderate Intellectual Disability

Hypercholesterolemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Speech Impairment

Enuresis

Buddy Smith III, the home manager, confirmed to police that Ceesay was the one on video and that timesheet records show that he was the only one working at the time of the assault.

According to the warrant, Ceesay and Reed initially denied to police in an interview that they were the ones assaulting the victim. After police showed them the video, both confessed that it was in fact themselves.

The community home released this statement after the arrests: