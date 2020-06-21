Suspect in custody after allegedly stabbing two Lubbock deputies

UPDATE (6/21/20, 2:45 P.M.) – Lubbock County law enforcement late Saturday night took a man into custody they allege is responsible for the stabbing of two officers.

Mico Devon Butler, 28, was taken into custody at approximately 10:30 p.m. at Motel 6 located on 66th & I-27. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Metro Crimes Unit,

Lubbock Police Department and the TAG Unit all assisted with locating and arresting the

suspect.

The suspect has been transported by EMS to an area hospital to be treated for a Sheriff’s

Office K-9 dog bite. An update on the deputies, one deputy has been released from the hospital after receiving several stitches to his arm. The other Deputy remains in the hospital.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement in Lubbock are searching for a man who stabbed two sheriff’s deputies in Lubbock Saturday evening.

At this time both deputies have been taken to a nearby hospital where the extent of their injuries are

unknown.

The incident took place outside of a Wal Mart. The pictures above are of the attacker.

