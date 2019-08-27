Two arrested for possession of stolen guns and narcotics after police pursuit

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday morning deputies arrested two people for stolen property and narcotics.

After 3:00 a.m., on Tuesday, deputies attempted to stop an ATV on CR 9891 from traveling on a public roadway. During the pursuit, officials noticed the suspects throwing contraband from the ATV. Deputies were able to stop the subjects soon after.

Two suspects, Michael Birdwell, 41, of Cushing and Jennifer Langford, 37, of Nacogdoches were arrested at the scene.

Upon search, three weapons, two pistols, and one rifle were found to be stolen. One of the pistols had its identification number scratched off. Deputies were able to locate the contraband that the suspects had thrown including methamphetamine, Xanax pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Birdwell was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and tampering with identification numbers.

Langford was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. The last charges were given as drugs were found on Langford at the county jail after she had the opportunity to confess any more contraband before being booked.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators will seek to identify where the guns were stolen from.