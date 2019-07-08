Two arrested for possession of narcotics and a handgun; 17 and 19-years-old

TYLER, TEXAS (KETK) – Narcotics have been discovered after several months of investigation at a Tyler apartment complex, according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics investigators developed probable cause, believing the two individuals at the location were distributing narcotics from a specific apartment within the complex, located at the 3400 block of Varsity Drive.

The apartment is also located within 1,000 feet of the University of Texas at Tyler, which is a drug-free zone.

On July 2, a search warrant was obtained for the apartment. That evening, Smith County Narcotics Investigators executed the warrant with the Smith County K-9 Deputies and Tyler P.D. Narcotics Investigators.

Upon entry, both suspects were located inside the apartment. During the search, investigators located marijuana, disposable cartridges containing liquid THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), digital scales, narcotics packaging equipment and a large amount of cash in various denominations.

A handgun was also recovered by narcotics investigators inside the residence with the serial number removed

The two individuals were identified as Devonte Jones III, 19, of Tyler and Braylen Jones, 17, of Fort Worth.

Devonte Jones III was taken into custody for possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance drug free zone and tampering with an identification number.

Braylen Jones was taken into custody for possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, fail to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, tampering with an identification number and a warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon out of Tarrant County.

Both subjects were booked into the Smith County Jail on their listed charges.