Two arrested for narcotics and endangering a child in Quinlan Texas

At 11:00 p.m. on June 13th, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office took two suspects into custody for narcotics and endangering a child.

The individuals were arrested at a resident on Private Road 7074 in Wills Point.

An investigation of narcotic activity has been ongoing in the area by the Criminal Investigation Division.

The Child Protective Services Department shared allegations that children inside the home tested positive for methamphetamine.

Investigators obtained warrants and arrested Dustin Early, 33, of West Tawakoni and Annie Sattler, 31, of Wills Point.

Early has been charged with four counts of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance and two counts of endangering a child. He is being held on a one million dollar bond.

Sattler has been charged with two counts of endangering a child. She is being held on a $400,000 bond.

“By far narcotics investigations take a lot of time and patience and I want to commend the investigators for staying on top of this investigation and making the arrests. I encourage anyone with suspicions about narcotic activity to report these things to Hunt County Crime Stoppers by either calling or through the web based services”. Sheriff Meeks

The age of the children are unknown at this time.