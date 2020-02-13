Two arrested after traffic stop leads to narcotics, firearms discovery

GREENVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led officials to discover narcotics and several firearms in the vehicle and residence.

On February 9, a traffic stop was conducted by a deputy with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department at the intersection of SH 24 and County Road 4317 for failure to stay within a single lane.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the driver had an active parole violation warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Mark Ward, 59, of Canton.

A search of the vehicle located items believed to be methamphetamine and heroin. As a result, officials obtained a warrant to search a residence in the 8400 block of SH 224.

Officials seized 10 ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of heroin, two grams of cocaine, three ounces of marijuana, and five firearms.

Donald Bartlett Jr., 39, of Greenville was taken into custody and charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $220,000.

According to judicial records, Bartlett has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2000 including multiple DUIs, possession of a controlled substance, burglary, and theft.

“I’m proud of teamwork that was put into this investigation and thankful that we were able to put two more drug dealers in jail,” said Sheriff Meeks.