Two arrested in Nacogdoches after several drive-by shootings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a search warrant and investigation of several drive-by shootings.

Investigators of NSCO had been working on an ongoing investigation into several drive-by shootings that past few months.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to identify a primary suspect, Luis Juarez, 17.

Juarez was also the suspect of other drive-by shootings that occurred in both Nacogdoches and Lufkin.

During the investigation, investigators obtained two warrants for Juarez for the offense of deadly conduct. Investigators found probable cause that Luis was involved in two drive by shootings on Rigby Road in May of this year.

Deputies conducted another investigation at Juarez’s residence in reference to a drive by shooting earlier this month.

There were several shell casings found in the roadway and driveway of the residence, however, no one would cooperate in the investigation.

During the search, investigators recovered 5 weapons of the same caliber that have been used in several drive by shootings both in the county and the city.

Two of the weapons stolen were from Nacogdoches and Lufkin.

Three weapons were reported stolen from car burglaries.

Seized at the residence were two Glock .40 caliber pistols, one Springfield .40 caliber pistol, one 1911 .45 caliber pistol and one AR .223 rifle.

Deputies also seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Several items of ammunition were also seized.

There were also several ski masks.

Officials tested the ammunition to see if they matched the bullet castings.

Juarez had been charged with the following warrants that he had for his arrest: 2 counts of deadly conduct a 3rd degree felony and a warrant for Assault Family Violence a 3rd degree felony.

Additional charges from the search warrant include, Possession of a controlled Substance a 3rd degree felony, 3 Counts of Theft of a firearm a state jail felony and tampering with evidence a 3rd felony.

Dalia Juarez was also arrested at the residence and charged with Possession of a controlled Substance a state jail felony, Theft of a firearm a state jail felony, Resisting arrest or search and Interference with duties of a public servant, both misdemeanor charges.

This was the second time NSCO had conducted a search warrant at Juarez’s residence. In August 2019, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant of this residence where guns and drugs were recovered.

No one was injured in the drive by shootings, however, several residences were struck. Investigators believe the motive behind the the drive by shootings were gang related.

This investigation is ongoing.