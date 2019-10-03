Troup PD searching for car wash thief

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The Troup Police Department is searching for a man suspected of stealing coins from a machine at a local car wash.

According to police, the white male is driving a late ’90s or early 2000s white Ford Pickup. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Jacksonville on HWY 135.

If you know who this person is, please contact Lieutenant Shawn Murry by private message to the Troup Police Department home page, or by contacting the PD @ 903-842-3211.

All individuals that provide information will remain confidential.