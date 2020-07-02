Troup man arrested for threatening to kill Smith County deputy

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Troup man was arrested for threatening to kill a Smith County deputy while at a convenience store.

On June 29 just before 12:00 p.m., an off-duty Smith County deputy was at the Exxon convenience store in Whitehouse. While parked, the deputy observed a white male, Billy Joe Wilson, 37, of Troup, staring at him across the parking lot.

As the deputy was pumping gas into his personal vehicle, Wilson pulled his vehicle in front, blocking the deputy from leaving.

Wilson walked toward the deputy, pointed a finger at him, and yelled obscenities before stating that he would kill him.

Wilson then entered back into his vehicle and drove away.

Smith County Investigators obtained a warrant for Wilson for Terroristic Threat on a Public Servant with a bond set at $200,000.

On Thursday, Wilson was arrested by the Henderson Police Department and he was booked into the Smith County Jail.