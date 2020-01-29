Trinity Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after evading arrest and assaulting an officer

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity Police are searching for a man that they say is armed and dangerous.

Police are searching or Rene Joseph Bolduc, 46 who is wanted on multiple warrants in the Trinity area.

On Wednesday, January 22 officers conducted a traffic stop in which Bolduc left the vehicle and ran off.

Officer Padilla was able to catch up to Bolduc where a struggle ensued at the Circle K on Hwy 19. The officer injured his knee and was unable to pursue him further.

Bolduc then walked away from the scene and pulled a handgun from his waistband. At the same time, a white female driver took off in the vehicle Bolduc was pulled over in.

Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office came to assist but were unable to locate the suspect in the wooded area behind the convenience store. EMS also checked out Officer Padilla and he is expected to be ok.

The vehicle in question was located in Brenham by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which is where Bolduc’s family lives.

Bolduc has family ties to the Trinity area and is believed to still be in the area, according to officials.

He currently has multiple warrants charging him with felony evading, possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated assault on a public servant.

If you have any information on Bolduc’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Trinity Police Department at (936)594-2505 or your local Crime Stoppers program.