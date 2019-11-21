Trinity ISD student arrested after posting threat towards campus on social media

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – A Trinity ISD student has been taken into custody after allegedly posting a threat of a riot on campus, according to the school district.

The district said in a statement that the threat was posted back on Monday and that all local law enforcement authorities were notified. The alleged threat indicated that a possible riot would take place on campus on Friday, November 22.

The student was arrested on multiple charges and their identity has not been released.

Superintendent John Kaufman said that there was never a time where any student or staff member was in danger.

“Trinity ISD takes all threats seriously and will prosecute any threat to the fullest extent… The district will continue to monitor the situation and will take any necessary steps to ensure student safety.” John Kaufman, Trinity ISD Superintendent

Extra security will be added to the school district for the remainder of the week.