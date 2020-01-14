Trial underway for man who shot up Lufkin Big Lots while harassing girlfriend

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The trial is underway for a Lufkin man accused of terrifying a local Big Lots store back in May 2019.

Regan Todd Horton, 49, was reportedly harassing his girlfriend at work back on May 24 when police were called and told to remove him from the property.

He then returned just after 7 a.m., shot out a glass window, and entered the store with a shotgun.

Investigators say one employee ran out of the building and called police while the other three fled to a back and locked the door.

Horton was seen on surveillance walking the aisles of the store with the gun, but fled in a red Ford truck before officers arrived.

He was later located by sheriff’s deputies in his truck nearly an hour later where he was taken into custody.

The trial is being held in the 159th District Court in Lufkin with Judge Paul White presiding. The trial is scheduled to run through next week.

Horton is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, unlawful discharge of a weapon, and stalking. If convicted and given the maximum sentence, he would face more than 100 years in prison.