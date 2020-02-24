Trial starts Monday for man who threatened to shoot up Tyler Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The trial for a man charged with threatening to shoot up a Tyler Walmart just days after the El Paso Massacre will begin Monday afternoon at the Smith County Courthouse.

Trumaine Washington, 31, has waived his right to a jury trial, leaving his fate in the hands of 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen. It is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Two weeks ago, five witnesses were sworn in with Skeen warning them not to speak to their family or to the media about their testimony.

Washington was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because he allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot customers and employees. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The incident occurred at the Tyler Walmart on the southside of Loop 323 back in September.

Tensions had been high at Texas Walmarts at the time with it still being less than a month after the El Paso Walmart Massacre in August.

The shooter is accused of killing 22 people and injuring 24 others. He is indicted on hate crime charges and faces the death penalty after he confessed to police that he targeted Mexicans.