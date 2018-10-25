Trial set to begin for man accused of killing 3 while driving intoxicated

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The trial for a man accused of killing three while driving drunk is set to begin in a Smith County courtroom Thursday morning, according to judicial records.

Gilberto Gomez, 26, was arrested Saturday, February 17, 2018, and charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter.

According to DPS, the crash for which Gomez was arrested occurred around 12:35 a.m., on Sunday, February 12, on State Highway 11, eight miles west of Lindale.

DPS says a truck, driven by Gomez, was traveling south on SH-110 and crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane where it struck a car driven by Jaewoong Jang, 34, of Lindale.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Jang and his female passenger Mikyung Ji, 29, also of Lindale, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were taken to Candle Rutledge Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.

Officials say an unidentified passenger who was in Gomez's vehicle also died at the scene.