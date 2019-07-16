TRIAL MOVED: Man accused of threats toward Kilgore, Longview high schools to face jury in September

A Longview man is set to face a jury in September after making threats to Longview and Kilgore high schools.

According to judicial records, David Alexander Nelson, 22, had his trial moved from Monday to September 16.

The threats were made on the messaging app Snapchat beginning in October of 2018 against Kilgore High School.

Nelson confessed to creating the posts as a prank, according to Kilgore police.

Threats to Longview High School resulted in an all-call to parents.

The call and concern about the threats led to many parents choosing to take their children home for the day.

After two days of investigation, Kilgore investigators determined the threats were made at a residence in Elderville.

The following day police went to Nelson’s residence and arrested him.