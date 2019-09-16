Trial delayed for man accused of social media threats to multiple high schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The trial that was set to start on Monday for a man accused of threatening East Texas high schools has been delayed for two weeks.

The trial will now begin on Monday, September 30 in the 188th District Court.

David Nelson, 22, was set to stand trial in Longview for what he confessed was a practical joke, according to Kilgore police.

Back in October 2018, Nelson allegedly posted threats to Kilgore and Longview High Schools on Snapchat. The threats were taken seriously and many parents chose to keep their children home from school for the day.

Nelson is charged with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony in Texas. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.