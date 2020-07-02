Traffic stop leads to arrest of Lufkin man for murder

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested for murder following a traffic stop in Lufkin.

At 2 a.m. on Thursday, Officer Westbrook made a traffic stop on a vehicle with a defective headlight.

The driver told Officer Westbrook that she was in a family member’s car and was not sure if they had insurance.

Throughout the discussion, he noticed the passenger, Cedric Blake, 23, of Lufkin was acting nervous and reaching into the backseat.

After checking, the vehicle showed to have no insurance so it had to be towed. The driver stepped outside and waited to be picked up by a family member but Blake was reluctant to exit.

The tow truck arrived but Blake still refused to exit the vehicle. Eventually, he stepped out and Officer Westbrook arrested him after finding two gallon-sized bags of marijuana.

As Officer Westbrook took Blake into custody, he noticed that Blake had fresh cuts and scratches down his arms. Officer Westbrook then called dispatch, asking them to check with neighboring agencies to see if Blake was a suspect in an evading arrest case.

Blake originally gave Officer Westbrook a fake name, but was found with an identification card after being taken into custody.

Following a phone call with the Diboll Police Department, Officer Westbrook learned that Blake was a suspect in a fatal shooting that had just occurred.

Blake was taken into custody on a Diboll Police Department warrant for murder and Lufkin Police Department charges of failure to identify a fugitive and possession of marijuana. The driver had no warrants and was released.

Blake remains in the Angelina County Jail.