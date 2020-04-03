Toddlers missing after a car is stolen in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) – Dallas police are searching for two toddlers who were kidnapped as the car they were inside was stolen. The siblings were last seen Thursday night in the 3300 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

Three-year-old Arianna Gutierrez is described as a Hispanic girl. She’s about 3 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. Arianna has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple and gray jacket, “Frozen” shirt and light up sandals. She was also wearing a purple bow in her hair.

Her sister Aaliyah Gutierrez is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic girl. She’s 3 feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds. Aaliyah has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan “Frozen” shirt, black pants, “Frozen” sandals that light up and a blue bow in her hair.

Police say the girls were inside a gold 2008 Hyundai Sonata . The license plate number on the car is JWM8413. There is no known descriptions of the thieves who stole the car.

If you see anything suspicious, call authorities immediately.